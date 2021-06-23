Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

HTHT traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. 1,202,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,543. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -317.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.95.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.65.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

