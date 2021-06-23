Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 691,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50.
In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 860,317 shares of company stock worth $16,291,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
