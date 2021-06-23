Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 691,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 860,317 shares of company stock worth $16,291,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

