Humaniq (HMQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $88,756.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $88,756.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.18 or 0.00629496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00040119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00078653 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

