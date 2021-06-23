Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24. Hunting has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
Hunting Company Profile
