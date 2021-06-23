Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24. Hunting has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

