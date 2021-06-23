Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HURC opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 million, a P/E ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

