HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 3.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.11. 1,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 243,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
