HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 3.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.11. 1,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 243,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

