IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.26. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 36,428 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $12,845,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

