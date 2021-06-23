Idle Price Tops $5.04 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00014983 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $154,143.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00109258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00159327 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.51 or 0.99600246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,848,676 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

