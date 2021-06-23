IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.47. 2,109,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,381. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $111.82. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

