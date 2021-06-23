IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Announces Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. IHS Markit updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-3.170 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.15-3.17 EPS.

NYSE:INFO opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.17. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $111.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

