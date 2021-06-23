Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on IMMR. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 1,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,673 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 362,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.