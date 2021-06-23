Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. Infinera shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1,770,742 shares changing hands.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Infinera’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

