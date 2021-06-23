Infinitecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.01 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $911.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 127.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

