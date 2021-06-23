Information Services (TSE:ISV) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.30

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.30 and last traded at C$31.30, with a volume of 1620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Information Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$558.78 million and a P/E ratio of 24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.44.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Information Services Co. will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.