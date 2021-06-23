INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

INmune Bio stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 118,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,939. The company has a market cap of $255.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in INmune Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

