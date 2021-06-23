Innovation Blockchain Payment 24 Hour Volume Reaches $380,306.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $380,306.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.14 or 0.00633132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,387,682 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

