Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inseego by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,865. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.