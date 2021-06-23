Insider Buying: Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) insider David Low purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

Shares of CRU stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £11.24 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. Coral Products plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.33%.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

