Insider Buying: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Acquires 2,280 Shares of Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

Shares of TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.26. The company had a trading volume of 193,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,721. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.64 and a 52 week high of C$22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.14. The stock has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a PE ratio of -115.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.86.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

