Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 1,777 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carman Alenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. 607,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.40. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

