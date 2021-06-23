Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells 5,048 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DVA traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.39. 595,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DaVita by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.