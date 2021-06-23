Insider Selling: La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Sells 2,753 Shares of Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LZB opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

