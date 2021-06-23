Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.
MRNA stock traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.04. 14,513,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,972,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.16. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.