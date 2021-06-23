Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.

MRNA stock traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.04. 14,513,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,972,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.16. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

