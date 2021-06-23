Insider Selling: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells 103,764 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 103,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,235,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 122,506 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $5,005,595.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,920 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,253,576.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $11,591,813.37.

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $4,387,501.30.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.