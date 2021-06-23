Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50.

TSE:NOA opened at C$20.40 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$20.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$573.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

