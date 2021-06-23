Insider Selling: Sunwah International Limited (TSE:SWH) Director Sells 664,683 Shares of Stock

Sunwah International Limited (TSE:SWH) Director Douglas Clive Betts sold 664,683 shares of Sunwah International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$199,404.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.01 million and a P/E ratio of -41.43. Sunwah International Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30.

About Sunwah International

Sunwah International Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong. It offers corporate finance and capital markets services, including financing solutions and mergers and acquisitions advisory services, as well as asset management services; and brokerage services, such as equities and futures brokerage, margin financing, and initial public offering subscription services, as well as operates an e-trading platform.

