Insider Selling: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52.
Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 134.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 151.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SYX shares. Sidoti raised shares of Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Systemax Company Profile
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.