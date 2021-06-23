Insider Selling: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 134.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 151.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYX shares. Sidoti raised shares of Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

