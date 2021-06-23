Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 596 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
USNA stock opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.41.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
