Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 596 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

USNA stock opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.41.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

