Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $133,920.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00.

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. 6,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,633. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.58.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

