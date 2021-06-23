Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s Largest Position

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 5.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 523,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,917,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

