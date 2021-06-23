Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTLA. JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.29.

Shares of NTLA opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,504,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

