Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $85.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.90. 3,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,473,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,504,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

