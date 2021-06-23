Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $85.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.90. 3,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,473,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.
In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
