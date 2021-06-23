International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
International Money Express stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $600.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in International Money Express by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
