International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $600.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in International Money Express by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

