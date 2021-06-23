Internet Computer Trading Down 31.5% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $37.71 or 0.00112019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.86 billion and approximately $243.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00173103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.89 or 1.00204836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,540,695 coins and its circulating supply is 128,985,798 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

