IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of IntriCon worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a P/E ratio of -520.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

