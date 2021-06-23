Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Raised by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2,010.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,146 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $149.55. The stock had a trading volume of 80,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,812. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

