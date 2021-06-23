Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brenntag (BNR)

Brenntag (FRA: BNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/23/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brenntag stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €78.86 ($92.78). 279,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Brenntag SE has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €76.11.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.