Investors Purchase High Volume of Score Media and Gaming Put Options (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,003 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 874% compared to the average volume of 103 put options.

SCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE SCR opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Score Media and Gaming has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 196.18% and a negative net margin of 280.86%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

