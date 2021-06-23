Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,276,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after buying an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.