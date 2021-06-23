IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of IPG Photonics worth $136,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

