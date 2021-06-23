IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 1,093 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $31,128.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRMD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.47 million, a P/E ratio of 350.79 and a beta of 0.99. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.