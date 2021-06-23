iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

TSE CVD traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.72. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 52-week low of C$16.64 and a 52-week high of C$19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.77.

