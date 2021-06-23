iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $424.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $300.11 and a 12 month high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

