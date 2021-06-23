iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.26. 3,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 24.06% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.