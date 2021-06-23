iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

