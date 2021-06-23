iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

