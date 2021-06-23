Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Itamar Medical worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITMR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

