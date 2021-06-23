J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of JBHT opened at $160.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.47 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

