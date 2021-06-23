J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $166,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $160.35 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $115.47 and a one year high of $183.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

