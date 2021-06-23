Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $63,666.00 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 270,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,872. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.